Temple wins 4th straight, beats Saint Joseph's 78-72

Obi Enechionia scored 26 points, including a dagger of a 3-pointer with 1:09 to play after he blocked a shot, and Temple defeated Saint Joseph's 78-72 on Wednesday night for its fourth-straight win.
Enechionia buried six 3-pointers and was 10-for-22 shooting overall. Quentin Rose added 14 points for the Owls (5-2) and freshman Shizz Alston Jr. scored 11 with five assists.
Nick Robinson, 11 points, had pulled Saint Joseph's within 73-72 when he converted a three-point play with 2:36 remaining, but the Hawks (3-3) went scoreless after that. Shavar Newkirk led Saint Joseph's with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and added five assists.
Last season's starting point guard Josh Brown, who missed Temple's first six games (Achilles), came off the bench for four points.
The unranked Owls have regular-season victories over two ranked teams — No. 25 Florida State and No. 19 West Virginia — for the first time in the program's history.
