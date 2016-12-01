Spike back to minors after filling in as Rangers 3B coach

Spike Owen is returning to the minor leagues as a manager in the Texas Rangers' organization after filling in as the interim third base coach for the AL West champions while Tony Beasley went through cancer treatments this year.
Beasley is expected to be back full time with the Rangers next season.
The Rangers said Thursday that Owen will manage at Low-A Hickory in the South Atlantic League. He was at High-A High Desert in 2015 and was set to manage Hickory last season before Beasley was diagnosed with rectal cancer before spring training.
Howard Johnson, like Owen a former major league infielder, will manage the Down East Wood Ducks, the new High-A team that returns to the Rangers to the Carolina League.
Former major league outfielder Damon Mashore has joined the organization as a baserunning coordinator. He is the brother of Rangers assistant hitting coach Justin Mashore.
