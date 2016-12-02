Gordon powers Magic past slumping Sixers, 105-88

Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 20 points, Nikola Vuvevic had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and the Orlando Magic cruised by the Philadelphia 76ers 105-88 in a matchup of slumping Eastern Conference teams Friday night.
Serge Ibaka, Evan Fournier and Jeff Green all added 16 points for the Magic (8-12), who had lost five of six coming in. Bismack Biyombo had 13 rebounds.
The Sixers (4-15) lost their fifth straight despite 25 points and 10 rebounds from rookie Joel Embiid. It was his fifth double-double of the season.
Jahlil Okafor, who saw extended action with Embiid for the first time this season, also had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Orlando controlled things most of the way, going on an early 16-0 run and forcing the Sixers to miss 20 of their 26 shot attempts in the first quarter.
Philly clawed back to start the second quarter when prized big men Okafor and Embiid got a rare stint on the court together. Embiid hit a 3-pointer, fed Okafor for a basket and then hit a jumper to pull the Sixers within 23-21 as the crowd roared in delight watching the two cornerstones of the franchise's rebuilding effort.
But the Magic never let the Sixers go ahead and rebuilt their lead to 50-42 at halftime behind 15 first-half points from Gordon. A 10-0 run capped by a 3 by Fournier put Orlando up 63-48 with 8:13 left in the third quarter and consecutive 3s from D.J. Augustin and Gordon extended Orlando's lead to 76-57 5 minutes later.
The Magic continued to pull away to start the fourth quarter as boos rained down from the Philly fans.
Embiid, who missed all of his first two NBA seasons because of multiple foot surgeries after getting picked third overall in the 2014 draft, shot 10 for 21 from the field and 3 for 5 from 3-point range in 25 minutes. The 7-foot-2 center had his minutes restriction increased from 24 to 28 two days after being named the NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November.
Magic guard Jodie Meeks made his season debut after a foot injury held him out for the first 19 games. He came in to start the second quarter and finished with nine points and three steals in 17 minutes.
The game was the first for the rested Sixers in four days after Wednesday's scheduled matchup against the Sacramento Kings was postponed because of moisture on the Wells Fargo Center court. The Magic were playing for a second straight night after losing in Memphis on Thursday.
TIP-INS
Magic: Orlando was back in the same building where it overcame an 18-point deficit in a 103-101 win over the Sixers a little more than a month ago. The Magic have won four straight vs. Philly. . The Magic have two games left of a five-game trip.
76ers: Robert Covington left in the fourth quarter with a left knee sprain. . PG Jerryd Bayless missed his third straight game with left wrist soreness after previously sitting out the first 13 games. . Nerlens Noel was assigned to the Delaware 87ers, Philly's D-League affiliate, as part of his ongoing rehabilitation for his left knee. He was recalled later in the day.
UP NEXT
Magic: At Detroit on Sunday night.
76ers: Host Boston on Saturday night.
Comments