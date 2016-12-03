Hofstra wins fourth straight, beats FAU 88-80

Eli Pemberton scored 22 points and hauled down 11 rebounds for his first career double-double as Hofstra defeated FAU 88-80 Saturday night for its fourth straight win.
Pemberton was 6 for 6 from the foul line in the final 31 seconds. Deron Powers added 17 points and eight assists for Hofstra (6-3), while Ty Greer scored 15 and Jamall Robinson 12. Rokas Gustys grabbed 15 rebounds.
Gustys, a 6-foot-9 junior from Lithuania, has reached double digits in rebounds in seven of Hofstra's nine games and leads the nation in rebounding. Hofstra owned a 49-30 advantage on the boards.
Jailyn Ingram pulled FAU within 78-76 when he converted a 3-point play with 2:41 remaining, but the Owls (2-5) missed a 3-pointer and a jump shot on their next two possessions.
Robinson scored a 3 and a jumper back-to-back, setting up Pemberton's free throws to ice the game.
