Westbrook's 5th straight triple-double lifts Thunder

Russell Westbrook became the first player with five consecutive triple-doubles since Michael Jordan had seven straight in 1989 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 101-92 on Sunday night.
Westbrook finished with 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. The Thunder have won all five games during Westbrook's triple-double stretch. It was Westbrook's 10th triple-double of the season and the 47th of his career.
Enes Kanter had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Victor Oladipo added 15 points for the Thunder.
Anthony Davis, the NBA's leading scorer, had 37 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans. Buddy Hield, who led nearby Oklahoma to the Final Four last season, scored 16 points in his first game back in the state.
Oklahoma City led 49-41 at halftime. Westbrook had 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists at the break, and Davis kept the Pelicans in it with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Westbrook threw down a vicious right-handed jam on a drive down the middle in the third quarter that gave Oklahoma City a 57-47 lead. He clinched the triple-double on an assist to Kanter for a dunk with 2:14 left in the third quarter. The Thunder took a 78-66 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hield drained a 3-pointer to cut Oklahoma City's lead to four with just under two minutes to go, but Westbrook's 3 with 51.3 seconds to go bumped the Thunder's lead back to 99-92.
TIP-INS
Pelicans: Hield got a standing ovation when he checked in late in the first half. ... G Jrue Holiday started for just the third time this season. He missed the first 12 games while his wife, former U.S. women's national team soccer player Lauren Holiday, recovered from surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.
Thunder: Made 14 of 15 2-point shots and missed all nine of their 3-pointers in the first quarter. ... C Steven Adams sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and did not return. ... The Thunder missed all 15 3-point attempts in the first half, then made 6 of 13 in the second. ... Westbrook leads active players in career triple-doubles. ... Thunder are 26-2 the past two seasons when Westbrook has a triple-double.
UP NEXT
Pelicans: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
Thunder: Play at the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
