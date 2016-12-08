Charleston, Prescott face off in Class 3A state title game

Charleston has been one of the most successful small schools in Arkansas for the past decade, winning five state championships since 2005.
The Tigers (13-0) will attempt to win their sixth title in the last 12 years when they face Prescott for the Class 3A state championship in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Charleston won state titles in 2013 and 2014 before falling off to seven wins a year ago. However, the Tigers have been dominant this season — advancing to the title game with a 44-13 win over Glen Rose last week.
The Curley Wolves (14-0), meanwhile, have finished with double digit wins in each of the last three seasons. They defeated Newport 41-8 in the semifinals and are in search of the school's first state title since 1995.
PRESCOTT 28, CHARLESTON 27
CLASS 4A
Warren 34, Pea Ridge 28
CLASS 3A
CLASS 2A
Hampton 30, Mount Ida 24
LAST WEEK: 5-4 (55 percent)
SEASON: 324-65 (83 percent)
