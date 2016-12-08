Sports

December 8, 2016 7:20 PM

Megna, Skille score 2 each, Canucks beat Lightning 5-1

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla.

Jayson Megna and Jack Skille both had two goals, Ryan Miller made 38 saves before leaving with six minutes left in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Thursday night.

Erik Gudbranson also scored for the Canucks, who are 1-1 on a five-game road.

Miller skated to the bench and then went to the locker room. There was no immediate word on why he departed.

Tampa Bay, in a 1-5-1 slide, got a goal from Jonathan Drouin.

Megna had a redirection goal early in the second and then put the Canucks up 4-1 during a 2-on-1 with 1 second left in the period. He entered with one goal in 10 games this season, and seven over 64 career games.

