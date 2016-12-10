Sports

December 10, 2016 4:15 PM

Butler, Carvacho lead Colorado State past N Colorado 81-64

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

Devocio Butler hit three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points — both career highs — and Nico Carvacho had his first-career double-double as Colorado State beat Northern Colorado 81-64 on Saturday.

Carvacho made 5 of 6 from the field, scored 13 points and grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds. Gian Clavell, making his season debut after an indefinite suspension following two arrests in a 14-month span, scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and J.D. Paige had 12 points for the Rams.

Colorado State (8-2) led by just one at halftime but scored the first nine second-half points to make it 43-33 and then a 3 by Clavell capped a 12-0 run that made it 65-45 with 9:34 left. Northern Colorado (3-6) trailed by at least 17 the rest of the way.

Chaz Glotta had 18 points and Jordan Davis scored 17 for the Bears.

