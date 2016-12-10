Freshman Jaylen Fisher leads balanced TCU past Wofford 72-63

Freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher led a balanced attack with 13 points and TCU bounced back from its first loss under new coach Jamie Dixon with a 72-63 victory against Wofford on Saturday.
JD Miller was another of five players in double figures with 12 points for the Horned Frogs (9-1) in the first meeting between the schools. Dixon improved to 3-0 against the Terriers after beating them twice in 13 years at Pittsburgh.
Brandon Parrish had two 3-pointers for all six of his points, the first giving the Horned Frogs their first double-digit lead midway through the second half and the other ending an 8-0 run that got the Terriers within three points in the final two minutes.
Fletcher Magee scored 18 points for Wofford (3-7), a four-time qualifier for the NCAA Tournament since 2010 but winless in seven tries against Division I teams this season.
TCU, coming off a 74-59 loss at crosstown rival SMU that included a 30-12 edge in free throws for the Mustangs, had 20 free throws to none for the Terriers in the first half. The Horned Frogs finished with a season-high 41 to eight for Wofford but shot just 59 percent from the line to help keep the Terriers close.
Kenrich Williams had his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds for TCU and Vladimir Brodziansky had 10 points and eight rebounds. Desmond Bane scored 10 points.
BIG PICTURE
Wofford: The Terriers have been competitive in most of their losses, a solid sign in pursuit of another Southern Conference tournament title that would secure another trip to the NCAAs.
TCU: Dixon wasn't happy with SMU being more aggressive and getting more free throws. His players answered with strong moves to the basket that resulted in plenty of trips to the line.
UP NEXT
Wofford: The Terriers play Austin Peay at home Thursday followed by road games at Coastal Carolina (Dec. 19) and Georgia Tech (Dec. 22) before conference play starts Dec. 31 at home against Mercer.
TCU: After an eight-day break, the Horned Frogs have two more tuneups before the Big 12 opener against No. 3 Kansas at home on Dec. 30. Texas Southern visits Dec. 18, followed by Bradley on Dec. 21.
