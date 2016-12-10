Sports

December 10, 2016 7:35 PM

Johnson leads hot-shooting Incarnate Word to 83-68 win

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Shawn Johnson made 5 of 8 from beyond the arc for 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help lead Incarnate Word to an 83-68 win over Division II Texas A&M International on Saturday night.

Incarnate Word (5-3) hit 61.9 percent from the floor on 26-of-42 shooting. The Cardinals also made 10 of 17 from distance and picked up 20 points off turnovers.

Johnson made 6 of 11 field goal attempts. Simi Socks hit 6 of 8 from the floor for 15 points and Jorden Kite and Sam Burmeister chipped in 11 apiece for Incarnate Word, which has won three straight.

The Cardinals led 47-33 at the break and pushed that to 66-45 midway of the second period and coasted to the win.

Bunja Yaboe made 7 of 8 field goal attempts for 16 points and Denzel Bellot added 13 for the Falcons.

