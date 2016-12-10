Morgan scores 38 in second half to lead Northern Iowa

Jeremy Morgan scored all of his career-high 38 points in the second half and Northern Iowa rallied to beat North Dakota 78-70 on Saturday night.
Morgan single-handedly outscored the Fighting Hawks in the second half (38-37) and finished his night 10 of 17 from the field, 16 of 22 at the line, and also added 11 rebounds.
The Panthers have won eight straight in the series, which dates back to 1935.
Spencer Haldeman scored 12 points for Northern Iowa (5-4), which was outshot 49.2 percent to 47.1 percent but held an 18-point edge (24-6) at the foul line.
North Dakota (5-3) led through large portions of the second half, until a Morgan 3-point play and 3-point jumper on consecutive possessions gave Northern Iowa a 59-55 lead which they didn't relinquish.
Quinton Hooker led the Fighting Hawks with 20 points and five assists. Carson Shanks added 17 points.
Comments