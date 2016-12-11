The Latest: TB intercepts Brees 3 times; Atlanta, GB win

The Latest on Week 14 of the NFL season (all times Eastern):
7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay's defense intercepted Drew Brees three times, including a game-sealing pick by Keith Tandy, as the Buccaneers helped their playoff chances with a 16-11 win over New Orleans.
Vernon Hargreaves and Brent Grimes also had interceptions for the Buccaneers, who improved to 8-5 and all but eliminated the Saints from playoff contention.
In San Francisco, a career-high 193 yards rushing by Carlos Hyde and a 17-3 halftime lead weren't enough for the 49ers — who lost 23-17 to the New York Jets in overtime.
Other results from Sunday's late games:
— Atlanta 42, Los Angeles 14.
— Green Bay 38, Seattle 10.
---
6:50 p.m.
It's a blowout going into the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers have a 28-3 lead on the Seattle Seahawks.
The Packers need a win to keep pace in the NFC North with first-place Detroit. Minnesota, which was tied for second with the Packers going into the evening, won earlier Sunday.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown three touchdown passes, while Seattle's Russell Wilson has thrown a career-high four interceptions. The Seahawks defense is getting gashed in its first game without safety Earl Thomas, who is out for the year with a broken leg.
---
6:30 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown his career-high fourth interception.
Cornerback Damarious Randall picked off the pass after the ball bounced off receiver Doug Baldwin's hands and helmet, with Green Bay leading 21-3. Randall had a 26-yard return to the Seahawks 32.
It was the second pick off a deflection for the Packers.
---
6:20 p.m.
San Francisco receiver Torrey Smith has left the game against the New York Jets with a concussion.
Smith's helmet slammed against the turf following an incomplete pass in the third quarter. Smith was down on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.
Smith was motionless for a stretch at first with several players on their knees out of concern. Smith was able to move and was sitting up on the cart as he was taken to the locker room. He has been ruled out of the game.
— Josh Dubow reporting from Santa Clara, California
---
6 p.m.
The Seattle Seahawks are off to a terrible start at Lambeau Field, down 21-3 to the Green Bay Packers at halftime.
Russell Wilson has thrown two interceptions, the second coming with 21 seconds left in the second quarter to sprinting cornerback Damarious Randall at the Packers goal line.
Seattle's defense is getting gashed in its first game without safety Earl Thomas, who is out for the year with a broken leg. Linebacker K.J. Wright slipped on consecutive plays, the second coming on a 9-yard touchdown catch by receiver Jordy Nelson to give Green Bay an 18-point lead.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 12 of 15 for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
In the other late afternoon games: Atlanta leads Los Angeles 21-0 and Tampa Bay is ahead of New Orleans 13-8 with both games at halftime, while San Francisco leads the New York Jets 17-6 midway through the third quarter.
---
5:30 p.m.
Randall Cobb dashed out of the tunnel back to the Green Bay Packers sideline, then re-entered the game late in the second quarter, so his left ankle appears to be fine.
The rest of the Packers are feeling great, too, after Aaron Rodgers threw his second touchdown pass of the game, a 9-yarder to Jordy Nelson, for a 21-3 lead with 5:15 left in the second quarter.
Nelson was covered by Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright, who slipped on the play and allowed Nelson to get open. Wright also slipped on the previous play that resulted in a 24-yard pass to Ty Montgomery to set up Nelson's score.
---
5:15 p.m.
Packers receiver Randall Cobb headed back to the locker room on the front seat of a cart early in the second quarter with a left ankle injury.
The injury came after Cobb had three catches and 33 yards on a series that ended with a punt.
But the absence of Cobb didn't bother the Packers on their next drive. They cashed in on Morgan Burnett's interception of Russell Wilson with a 1-yard touchdown run by Ty Montgomery for a 14-3 lead at 9:36 of the second quarter.
---
5 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers are off to a quick start thanks to a vintage deep throw by Aaron Rodgers.
The two-time NFL MVP moved right out of the pocket, threw off his back foot and found receiver Davante Adams down the right sideline with a perfectly-thrown ball at the Seattle 27.
Cornerback Jeremy Lane slipped, and Adams cut left for an easy sprint into the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown.
It was the longest play from scrimmage this year for the Packers, and a career-long reception for third-year receiver.
The defense got a key stop, too, on third-and-1 from the Packers 9 after Thomas Rawls appeared to slip on a carry behind the line scrimmage, limiting Seattle to a field goal. The Packers lead 7-3 after one quarter in a game they must win to keep pace with first-place Detroit in the NFC North. The Lions beat the Bears earlier Sunday.
---
4:50 p.m.
Le'Veon Bell was right at home in the snow in Buffalo, setting a Pittsburgh franchise record with 236 yards rushing as the Steelers won their fourth game in a row with a 27-20 win over the Bills.
Miami also had no problems in inclement weather, overcoming a late downpour to down Arizona 26-23 thanks to a game-ending 21-yard field goal by Andrew Franks.
Washington, meanwhile, kept its playoff hopes alive with a 27-22 win at Philadelphia — with DeSean Jackson hauling in an 80-yard touchdown while finishing with 102 yards receiving.
Other results from Sunday's early games:
— Detroit 20, Chicago 17
— Tennessee 13, Denver 10
— Carolina 28, San Diego 16
— Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10
— Houston 22, Indianapolis 17
— Minnesota 25, Jacksonville 16.
There are four late afternoon games: New York Jets at San Francisco, Seattle at Green Bay, Atlanta at Los Angeles and New Orleans at Tampa Bay.
---
4:45 p.m.
The San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets each lost key players to injuries in the first quarter.
New York running back Matt Forte left with a knee injury and will not return.
San Francisco center Daniel Kilgore hurt a leg and also will not return. The Niners already had to shuffle their line with left tackle Joe Staley inactive with an injured hamstring.
Marcus Martin stepped in at center, with Zane Beadles moving from left guard to left tackle in Staley's place.
— Josh Dubow reporting from Santa Clara, California.
---
4:40 p.m.
The Rams couldn't have thought up a poorer way to begin a game than this.
Michael Thomas fumbled the opening kickoff from the Atlanta Falcons, letting it bounce off his chest and hands with nobody near him. He failed to track down the loose ball, and Atlanta recovered at the Los Angeles 3.
Matt Ryan then hit Justin Hardy with a TD pass on the Falcons' first snap. Just 10 seconds into the game, Atlanta led 7-0.
Jared Goff and the Rams then moved the ball deep into Atlanta territory, but Kenny Britt allowed a pass to bounce off his hands, and Ricardo Allen intercepted it.
— Greg Beacham reporting from Los Angeles.
---
4:05 p.m.
Dolphins special teams player Walt Aikens returned a blocked extra point for a two-point conversion against Arizona.
Jordan Phillips blocked the kick by Chandler Catanzaro after a low snap. The ball squirted to the side, and Aikens scooped it up on the run and raced to the end zone, putting Miami ahead 23-15 midway through the fourth quarter.
—Steven Wine reporting from Miami
---
3:45 p.m.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill limped off the field late in the third quarter after being hit on the left leg as he completed a pass against Arizona.
Tannehill was on his back while being examined by the medical staff and then rose and left the game. He walked gingerly to the locker room accompanied by a trainer.
Tannehill, who hasn't missed a game in his five-year career, was replaced by Matt Moore with Miami leading 21-9.
—Steven Wine reporting from Miami
---
3:45 p.m.
Caleb Sturgis hit a 41-yard field goal with 4:59 left to give the Eagles a 22-21 lead after holder Donnie Jones got the high snap from third-string long snapper Trey Burton down in time.
The Eagles lost long snapper Jon Dorenbos to a right wrist injury. Backup Brent Celek made a poor snap on a 50-yard field goal attempt and then suffered a stinger, leaving Burton to handle the tough task.
— Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia.
---
3:40 p.m.
Darren Sproles left the field on his own and headed back to the locker room area for tests after taking a hard shot to the head while trying to catch a punt. Washington's Deshazor Everett ran Sproles over and players from both sides immediately started pushing and shoving.
Sproles remained down for a couple minutes before walking off. Ryan Mathews is the last healthy running back active for Philadelphia. Wendell Smallwood injured his right knee in the first half. Kenjon Barner was a healthy scratch.
— Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia.
---
3:35 p.m.
Left tackle Joe Staley will miss his first game for the San Francisco 49ers since the end of the 2010 season.
Staley had made 92 consecutive starts before being sidelined by a hamstring injury for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.
For the Jets, 2015 second-round receiver Devin Smith is suiting up for his first game since tearing his ACL last season.
— Josh Dubow reporting from Santa Clara, California
---
3:10 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams will be without two key defensive starters when they attempt to slow their skid against Atlanta.
Defensive end Robert Quinn has been ruled out for the second straight game due to a concussion, and cornerback E.J. Gaines is out with a thigh injury for the Rams (4-8), who have lost seven of eight. Quinn is a versatile pass-rushing threat, while Gaines has struggled in coverage in recent games.
The Falcons (7-5) are without their top two receivers, Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.
— Greg Beacham reporting from Los Angeles.
---
3:05 p.m.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Panthers with a neck injury.
Bosa, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, was injured in the second quarter while sacking Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. He was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a concussion.
Bosa didn't appear to have his head up as he collided with the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Newton in the backfield and his neck snapped back on contact. He remained on the field for a few minutes before being helped to the sideline.
It's been a rough day for the Chargers.
Not only are they trailing the Panthers 23-7 at halftime but they also lost running back Melvin Gordon to a hip injury in the first quarter. Cornerback Craig Mager remains out with an elbow injury he sustained in the first half and right tackle Joe Barksdale is trying to play through an ankle injury, although he is limping noticeably.
---
2:50 p.m.
Buffalo Bills receiver Sammy Watkins has scored his first touchdown in nearly a calendar year.
It was an 8-yard catch from Tyrod Taylor midway through the second quarter that cut Pittsburgh's lead to 14-7. Watkins is playing his third consecutive game since missing eight after aggravating an injury to his surgically repaired left foot.
The Bills' top receiver had not found the end zone since scoring twice in a 35-25 loss at Washington on Dec. 20 last year.
— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.
