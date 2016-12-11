Aqib Talib promises to beat up Titans receiver over block

Denver star cornerback Aqib Talib fought with Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas during Tennessee's 13-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday. He promised to do more of the same when they meet next at the office of the agent they share.
Talib was upset with Douglas going low with a cut block on fellow cornerback Chris Harris Jr. late in the first half Sunday. Harris was down on the field for a couple minutes before walking off and returning quickly.
Titans running back DeMarco Murray ran up the middle on the next play, while Talib jumped on Douglas on the Titans' sideline, scuffling around in what quickly became a scrum before being broken up. Talib lost his helmet and was penalized for unnecessary roughness.
Harris returned and finished the game, but Talib was just as angry after the game .
"It was a dirty play by a sorry player," Talib said. "He don't do nothing. He come in the game, don't catch no passes. He come in the game and chop guys from the back. And he done got the same agent as me. So I see him in Atlanta, I'm going to beat his ass."
Talib was fined $26,044 just for penalties in the Broncos' Super Bowl victory over Carolina last February.
After the game, Harris was just as upset, wanting Douglas fined for the low block.
"That was so illegal," Harris said. "I have never had a player try to end my career like that. That was dirty and he should be fined. That's not football. He tried to take me out for the game and tried to end my career, that's not football."
Asked what Talib said to him on the sideline, Douglas said he didn't know and didn't care.
"It was a clean play," Douglas said. "It was a run play, me and him looking at each other and I cut-blocked him. Like I told him, if they watch film, which they're supposed to do in the NFL, I cut block in the run game. That's a legal play. I guess he didn't watch film, because if he watched film of last game or any other game, he'd see that I cut block in the run game."
Denver coach Gary Kubiak said he only knew that Harris got cut-blocked but wasn't sure if it was legal. Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey said he didn't see the block.
