Sports

December 17, 2016 5:05 PM

Daum leads South Dakota St over Murray St 88-84 in OT

The Associated Press
BROOKINGS, S.D.

Mike Daum scored a career-high 39 points, including 10 in overtime, lifting South Dakota State to an 88-84 win over Murray State on Saturday.

Daum, the national leader in free throw attempts (100) and makes (89) as of Dec. 14, set a South Dakota State (6-7) record with a 16-for-16 performance at the charity stripe — 6 for 6 in overtime. He added 11 boards.

Murray State's Jonathan Stark converted a 4-point play to give the Racers a 79-76 lead with 3:10 left in overtime. But the Jackrabbits got a pair of free throws from Daum and Reed Tellinghuisen, a layup from Daum and three more free throws to cap a 9-0 run and give SDSU an 85-79 advantage with 46 seconds to play.

Stark's 32 points were a career high, and his nine 3-pointers tied the Murray State (5-7) school record. The Racers tied a program mark for 3s made (17) and set the record for 3s attempted (45).

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

RB Myles Gaskin previews national semifinal vs. Alabama

View more video

Sports Videos