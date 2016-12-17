Khalil Thompson scores 26 points and Khaliel Wyatt adds 25 in a victory for Tacoma CC

College Basketball
Tacoma Community College 88, Blue Mountain Community College 85: Remember the Titans? The Tacoma Community College men’s basketball team sure does.
The Titans won a victory over the Timberwolves on Saturday in a game that came down to the wire.
Tacoma CC coach TJ Caughell said, “It was a tight one. We didn’t play particularly well early, and it was a combination of forced shots and we had a lot of trouble inside with their big man. But we weathered the storm.”
And weather the storm they did. The Titans rallied behind Khalil Thompson, a 5-10 freshman point guard, who scored 26 points. Close behind him was Khaliel Wyatt, a 6-4 freshman guard, who had 25 points.
“Khalil Thompson hit some key 3-pointers,” Caughell said, adding that “Thompson has been our leading scorer for us this year.”
The Titans will travel to play Olympic Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
