Rice holds off Northwestern State 100-93

Marcus Jackson scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Connor Cashaw got his first double-double to lead Rice in a 100-93 win over Northwestern State on Monday night.
Egor Koulechov added 14 points, Marcus Evans had 12 and Chad Lott 10 for Rice (9-3). Cashaw finished with 13 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.
The Owls scored the game's first 11 points and never trailed, shooting 59 percent from the field — 12 of 21 from 3-point range — and getting 23 assists to reach triple digits for the second time this season.
Northwestern State (5-5) trailed by as much as 20 midway through the second half but trimmed the deficit to 92-85 with an 11-3 run capped by a pair of free throws from Devonte Hall with 1:17 left. Rice hung on from the free throw line down the stretch.
Hall led Northwestern State with 22 points, Zeek Woodley added 20 and Josh Boyd 15.
