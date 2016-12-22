Sports

December 22, 2016 6:55 PM

House sparks Ball St to 4th straight, tops Alabama St 73-48

The Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind.

Franko House scored 15 points and Ball State surged to a double-digit lead in the first half to beat Alabama State, 73-48, Thursday night for their fourth-straight win.

The Cardinals led by just four, 23-19 with three minutes to play in the first half. Trey Moses dunked to spark an 8-1 run to close out the half and send Ball State into intermission with an 11-point lead, 31-20.

The Hornets, idle since a December 14 loss to Tennessee State, rallied to get within seven, 34-27 early in the second half but the Cardinals got back-to-back layups by Tayler Persons to push the lead back to double digits.

Persons finished with 12 points and Ball State shot 26 of 57 (45.6 percent), including 7 of 21 from distance, for the game.

Tony Armstrong scored 12 points and was the lone Alabama State scorer to reach double digits.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened

View more video

Sports Videos