Crisp and Dickerson power Washington past Seattle 94-72

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally' Pause

1:50 Doug Baldwin praising Russell Wilson for his TD catches after win over Patriots

1:31 Site prep begins for LNG plant, protests continue

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:30 The many layers to massage industry make it hard to police

3:21 Highlights: McKenzi Williams, Faith Turner lift Auburn Riverside over Beamer, 41-40

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

0:12 Semi rolls over, blocks highway off-ramp