Jaguars get better results by moving Allen Robinson around

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally found a way to get receiver Allen Robinson more involved.
They moved him around.
Sounds simple, but it took four months and a coaching change for the Jaguars (3-12) to make the adjustment. Interim coach Doug Marrone tweaked the offense early last week, sliding Robinson from his usual "X" receiver position to "Z." The shift put Robinson on the strong side of the formation, allowing him to start behind the line of scrimmage and get an easier release against press coverage.
The result was his best game of the season.
Robinson caught nine passes for 147 yards in a 38-17 victory against Tennessee on Saturday.
"He hasn't been at that position before," Marrone said Monday. "We had him basically in all three positions."
Robinson had become highly frustrated with his lack of production through 14 games. Although he entered Saturday's game with a team-high 59 receptions, his 654 yards and 11.1-yard average were behind teammate Marqise Lee.
Against the Titans, he looked much like he did during his Pro Bowl season in 2015 . Acrobatic catches. Big plays down the field. Physically dominating defensive backs.
Another game like that in the season finale at Indianapolis on Sunday and Robinson might not have a sour taste heading into the offseason.
"The only thing I talked to him about this week was, 'Hey, let's go out there. These are the things we need to work on. This is what people are doing. We understand it,'" Marrone said. "I told him early in the week, 'We're going to try to move you to Z a little bit.'
"Some different coverage aspects that they can play to the field. I thought he was outstanding. Sometimes (with) receivers, you have to be careful. They don't want to move, the comfort level. He was great. I just told him, 'Hey, go out there. We have a pretty good matchup. We're going to go to you. We expect you to win, and we're going to do everything we can to put you in that position.' "
Robinson caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns last season. A second-round draft pick from Penn State in 2014, Robinson averaged 17.5 yards a catch in 2015 and had 13 receptions of at least 30 yards.
He had been in a season-long slump this year, partly because of Blake Bortles' inaccuracy, partly because defensive backs were being physical with him. And partly because he wasn't getting as open with defenses started doubling and bracketing him routinely.
Robinson's dissatisfaction became obvious earlier this month against Denver, when he ripped off his helmet and starting yelling at an official after an apparent missed interference call in the fourth quarter.
Robinson vented after the game, too, mocking the "amazing officiating" and adding that he's "never been this frustrated playing the game of football in my life." A day later, Robinson and Bortles hashed out their problems in a private meeting with offensive coordinator Nate Hackett.
But nothing changed until Marrone took over. Robinson finished with three catches of at least 20 yards against the Titans, including a season-long 37-yard gain. He had seven of those in the first 14 games.
"He made some unbelievable plays, had some unbelievable releases at the line to get open and get off of press coverage, and did a really good job," Bortles said. "So it felt good for him. I was really excited for him to have a big day."
Comments