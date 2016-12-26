Packers get extra days of rest ahead of Lions showdown

3:07 Doug Baldwin: Seahawks "need to look at ourselves in the mirror" Pause

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally'

0:39 Michael Bennett: 'Two pumps gets you a baby. Three pumps get you a fine.'

1:59 The Christmas Day service at St. Andrews Episcopal Church

0:12 Semi rolls over, blocks highway off-ramp

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

4:04 Lorenzo Romar after UW's win over Seattle U

1:12 Christmas Day blaze destroys Lacey home

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital