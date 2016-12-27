Sports

December 27, 2016 9:49 PM

NFL Playoff scenarios for Week 17

NFL playoff scenarios

NFC

CLINCHED: Dallas NFC East and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs; Atlanta NFC South; Seattle NFC West; N.Y. Giants playoff berth.

SEATTLE (9-5-1) at San Francisco (2-13)

Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:

1. Seattle win and Atlanta loss or tie OR

2. Seattle tie and Atlanta loss and Green Bay/Detroit tie

N.Y. Giants (10-5) at WASHINGTON (8-6-1)

Washington clinches a playoff berth with:

1. Washington win and Green Bay-Detroit game does not end in a tie OR

2. Washington tie and Green Bay loss and Tampa Bay loss or tie

New Orleans (7-8) at ATLANTA (10-5)

Atlanta clinches a first-round bye with:

1. Atlanta win OR

2. Atlanta tie and Seattle loss or tie OR

3. Seattle loss and Detroit loss or tie OR

4. Seattle tie and Detroit loss

Carolina (6-9) at TAMPA BAY (8-7)

Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

1. Tampa Bay win and Washington tie and Green Bay loss and Tampa Bay clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Green Bay.

Note: Tampa Bay clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Green Bay if all of the following teams win: Tennessee, Indianapolis, Dallas and San Francisco.

GREEN BAY (9-6) at DETROIT (9-6)

GREEN BAY clinches NFC North division title with:

1. Green Bay win or tie

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

1. Washington loss OR

2. Washington tie and Tampa Bay win and Green Bay clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB

Note: Green Bay clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Tampa Bay if one of the following teams win or tie: Seattle, Houston, Jacksonville, Philadelphia. Green Bay has already clinched strength of schedule tiebreaker over Tampa Bay.

DETROIT clinches NFC North division title with:

1. Detroit win

Detroit clinches a first-round bye with:

1. Detroit win and Seattle loss or tie and Atlanta loss

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:

1. Detroit tie OR

2. Washington loss or tie

AFC

CLINCHED: New England AFC East and first-round bye; Pittsburgh AFC North; Houston AFC South; Oakland, Kansas City, Miami playoff berths.

NEW ENGLAND (13-2) at Miami (10-5)

New England clinches home field throughout AFC playoffs with:

1. New England win or tie OR

2. Oakland loss or tie

OAKLAND (12-3) at Denver (8-7)

Oakland clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

1. Oakland win or tie OR

2. Kansas City loss or tie

Oakland clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1. Oakland win and New England loss

KANSAS CITY (11-4) at San Diego (5-10)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

1. Kansas City win and Oakland loss

News services

