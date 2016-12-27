NFL Playoff scenarios for Week 17

NFL playoff scenarios
NFC
CLINCHED: Dallas NFC East and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs; Atlanta NFC South; Seattle NFC West; N.Y. Giants playoff berth.
SEATTLE (9-5-1) at San Francisco (2-13)
Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:
1. Seattle win and Atlanta loss or tie OR
2. Seattle tie and Atlanta loss and Green Bay/Detroit tie
N.Y. Giants (10-5) at WASHINGTON (8-6-1)
Washington clinches a playoff berth with:
1. Washington win and Green Bay-Detroit game does not end in a tie OR
2. Washington tie and Green Bay loss and Tampa Bay loss or tie
New Orleans (7-8) at ATLANTA (10-5)
Atlanta clinches a first-round bye with:
1. Atlanta win OR
2. Atlanta tie and Seattle loss or tie OR
3. Seattle loss and Detroit loss or tie OR
4. Seattle tie and Detroit loss
Carolina (6-9) at TAMPA BAY (8-7)
Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
1. Tampa Bay win and Washington tie and Green Bay loss and Tampa Bay clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Green Bay.
Note: Tampa Bay clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Green Bay if all of the following teams win: Tennessee, Indianapolis, Dallas and San Francisco.
GREEN BAY (9-6) at DETROIT (9-6)
GREEN BAY clinches NFC North division title with:
1. Green Bay win or tie
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
1. Washington loss OR
2. Washington tie and Tampa Bay win and Green Bay clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB
Note: Green Bay clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Tampa Bay if one of the following teams win or tie: Seattle, Houston, Jacksonville, Philadelphia. Green Bay has already clinched strength of schedule tiebreaker over Tampa Bay.
DETROIT clinches NFC North division title with:
1. Detroit win
Detroit clinches a first-round bye with:
1. Detroit win and Seattle loss or tie and Atlanta loss
Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:
1. Detroit tie OR
2. Washington loss or tie
AFC
CLINCHED: New England AFC East and first-round bye; Pittsburgh AFC North; Houston AFC South; Oakland, Kansas City, Miami playoff berths.
NEW ENGLAND (13-2) at Miami (10-5)
New England clinches home field throughout AFC playoffs with:
1. New England win or tie OR
2. Oakland loss or tie
OAKLAND (12-3) at Denver (8-7)
Oakland clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
1. Oakland win or tie OR
2. Kansas City loss or tie
Oakland clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1. Oakland win and New England loss
KANSAS CITY (11-4) at San Diego (5-10)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
1. Kansas City win and Oakland loss
