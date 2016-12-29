Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally' Pause

6:30 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling see potentially lethal issues for Seahawks in playoffs

2:30 Seahawks' Michael Bennett, wearing sack-dance 'Two Pumps Only' shirt, on pal Cliff Avril, more

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

3:18 Highlights: White River rallies for upset of 4A Bothell at ShoWare Center

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

2:01 Satan club controversy at Point Defiance Elementary

0:26 Defensive drill at Huskies' Peach Bowl practice