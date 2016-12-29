Arkansas player suspended for shoplifting before Belk Bowl

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack Pause

2:30 Seahawks' Michael Bennett, wearing sack-dance 'Two Pumps Only' shirt, on pal Cliff Avril, more

0:39 Michael Bennett: 'Two pumps gets you a baby. Three pumps get you a fine.'

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

4:15 Alabama OL Jonah Williams talks friendship with Jake Browning

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

3:18 Highlights: White River rallies for upset of 4A Bothell at ShoWare Center

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake