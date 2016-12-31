Hopkins' steal and slam dunk helps Fresno State beat Nevada

1:15 Coach Lorenzo Romar gets ready for Pac-12 opener Pause

2:09 Chris Petersen speaks at Peach Bowl media day

3:24 Chris Petersen says Huskies had team meeting to discuss election

2:53 Huskies coach Chris Petersen talks Peach Bowl preparation

2:19 Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice