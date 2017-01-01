Fair Grounds: 3 horses quarantined with equine herpes

New Orleans Fair Grounds officials say three horses are in quarantine because they've tested positive for equine herpes.
A 14-day quarantine for two horses began last week when they when they tested positive, and the track announced Sunday evening that a third horse tested positive and has been quarantined in a different barn.
Track officials say the Louisiana Department of Agriculture is directing the quarantine, which is not stopping horses from shipping in or out for races as long as they have proper vaccination documents.
The virus, called EHV-1, is latent in many horses, but symptoms can emerge periodically, at which point it becomes contagious. Symptoms include fever, nasal secretions, trouble with balance and anorexia, as well as aborted pregnancies.
