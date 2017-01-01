NBA Capsules

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened Pause

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

4:38 QB Jake Browning talks after Peach Bowl loss to Alabama

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:05 Traffic Q&A: Dangerous spot on Portland Avenue

2:24 WR John Ross talks after Peach Bowl loss to Alabama

3:45 Chris Petersen discusses loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl