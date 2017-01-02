Baertschi helps Miller get 350th win, Canucks beat Avalanche

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on whether Seahawks are equipped for playoff run Pause

3:17 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Lions coming to Seahawks in Saturday's playoff opener

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF

1:52 Bobby Wagner says Seahawks changed run fits on D to change game at SF

1:25 Straightforward Richard Sherman after Seahawks win at SF

2:30 Seahawks' Michael Bennett, wearing sack-dance 'Two Pumps Only' shirt, on pal Cliff Avril, more

0:38 Man found dead off road in Lakewood

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:06 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar reflects on loss to Washington State