Destined for WTA records: Destanee Aiava's 1st main draw win

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on whether Seahawks are equipped for playoff run Pause

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF

3:17 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Lions coming to Seahawks in Saturday's playoff opener

0:38 Man found dead off road in Lakewood

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:42 Seahawks line coach Tom Cable on how rapidly rookie LT George Fant has improved

1:06 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar reflects on loss to Washington State

4:41 Hong Kong school welcomes Tacoma students