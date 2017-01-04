Sports

January 4, 2017 7:36 PM

No. 20 Oklahoma women beat No. 25 Kansas State in OT, 85-80

The Associated Press
NORMAN, Okla.

Vionise Pierre-Louis scored seven of her 17 points in overtime and Gabbi Ortiz hit a pair of clutch free throws with five seconds left to insure No. 20 Oklahoma an 85-80 win over No. 25 Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference battle between ranked teams Wednesday night.

The Sooners now are 3-0 to start conference play.

Oklahoma (12-3, 3-0) led by a dozen points early in the fourth quarter but the Wildcats roared back when the Sooners went cold from the field. Kindred Wesemann tied the game and Breanna Lewis' layup with 1:47 left gave the Wildcats the lead, 63-61. Maddie Manning pulled the Sooners even with a jumper with under a minute left in regulation and Lewis put Kansas State ahead once again with another layup. Ortiz tied the game at 67-67 with a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in regulation and when Karyla Middlebrook's jumper with :03 left missed, the game went to overtime.

Manning, who finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, knocked down a 3-pointer a minute into the extra period to put Oklahoma up for good, 72-69. Ortiz added 16 points.

Middlebrook led Kansas State (11-4, 1-2) with 27 points on 10 of 19 shooting from the field. Lewis added 15 points.

The Wildcats lost their opener at Baylor before posting an 86-71 win over West Virginia as the team faced three straight conference games against ranked opponents.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Devin Hester thanks Carroll for finally giving him 'a scholarship'

View more video

Sports Videos