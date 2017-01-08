Walker's layup lifts Samford past Wofford 91-89 in OT

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks restore themselves in the playoffs Pause

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

1:39 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' victory over Lions

0:58 Kam Chancellor on what Earl Thomas told team the night before playoff opener

2:34 Richard Sherman back at a Seahawks podium, not for too long but happily

1:24 Card shark seniors eager to still play at UP center

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

0:42 Apartment fire near Sixth Avenue in Tacoma

1:02 Puyallup police respond to explosives injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital