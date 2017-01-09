Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre contract extended through '21

0:51 Super-recruit Foster Sarell remembers his final season at Graham-Kapowsin High School Pause

2:29 Graham-Kapowsin's Foster Sarell presented as US Army All-American in school ceremony

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:54 The 2017 Tacoma Wedding Expo

0:46 Icy beauty and slippery hazards at Tacoma's Larry Frost Memorial Park

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:59 Richland native Mattis appears onstage with Trump

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board