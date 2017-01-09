Sports

January 9, 2017 8:32 PM

Mitchell, Ugba help Grambling St beat Alcorn St 67-62

The Associated Press
GRAMBLING, La.

Avery Ugba had 19 points, on 6-of-9 shooting, and nine rebounds, Ervin Mitchell scored 20 and Grambling State snapped a four-game skid against Alcorn State with a 67-62 win on Monday night.

Drake Wilks added nine points and eight rebounds for Grambling (7-10, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Ugba and Remond Brown scored four points apiece during a 10-0 run to open the second half that gave the Tigers a 40-27 lead with 17:06 left. Marquis Vance hit a jumper and then made two free throws to spark a 10-1 run, capped by A.J. Mosby's 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, that pulled Alcorn State (4-10, 1-2) within two. Mitchell made a layup and, after the Braves missed a 3, Wilks hit a pair of foul shots to make it 66-60 with six seconds remaining.

Mosby led Alcorn State with 16 points. Reginal Johnson added 12 with a career-high 15 rebounds while Vance scored 10 and grabbed 11 boards.

