Blue Jackets' success renews debate over morning skates

1:18 Deceased Megadeth drummer's gift stolen from son Pause

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

0:16 Man accused of causing wreck on SR 512 charged

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:42 Mumps prevention at the mall: Keeping kids safe with free vaccine

1:05 Traffic Q&A: Dangerous spot on Portland Avenue

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia