NHL Capsules

Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists to lift the Boston Bruins to a 6-3 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
The win improved Boston's record to .500 at home (10-10) in its first game of a stretch of five of seven at TD Garden heading into the All-Star break at the end of the month.
Tuukka Rask was back in goal for Boston after leaving the previous game — a loss at Nashville on Thursday — because he was hit in the throat area by a shot in the opening period. He made 21 saves.
The Flyers lost for the eighth time in 10 games (2-6-2).
Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins. Krejci's was his 500th point.
Marchand had an empty-net goal with 54 seconds left.
PREDATORS 3, AVALANCHE 2
DENVER (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored with 11:54 remaining in the third period, Cody McLeod had a goal and a fight against his former team and Nashville rallied for a win over Colorado.
Forsberg lined in a shot shortly after corralling a faceoff. Mike Fisher had tied up the game about 3 minutes earlier on a breakaway.
Gabriel Landeskog and Francois Beauchemin scored for the struggling Avalanche, who have lost 12 of their past 13 home games.
McLeod made quite a debut against his former team a day after being acquired in a trade with Nashville.
McLeod, who was honored with a video tribute in the first period, did what the gritty forward does best — fight. He squared off with Jarome Iginla in a second-period bout that pretty much ended in a draw.
