Sports

January 14, 2017 6:17 PM

Free throw gives Southern win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-75

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Jared Sam hit the first of two free throws with :04 left and Southern University held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 76-75 in a Southwestern Conference battle Saturday night.

Deshon Bayless' layup with 1:05 left tied the game at 75-75, but his 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark.

Shawn Prudhomme hit 6 of 11 shots from behind the 3-point arc and was 8 of 13 overall from the field to total 22 points and lead Southern (7-11, 3-2). Chris Thomas, Tre'lun Banks and Sam each added 11 points.

The Jaguars shot a crisp 53.5 percent from the field (23 of 43), including 8 of 19 from distance.

Trent Steen scored 18 points off the Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-14, 3-1) bench, knocking down 6 of 8 shots from the field and converting 6 of 10 from the free throw line. Charles Jackson added 14 points.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gregg Bell, Dave Boling outside Georgia Dome before Seahawks at Falcons

View more video

Sports Videos