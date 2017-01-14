John Wall's 25 points, Wizards beat 76ers 109-93

1:40 Paul Richardson on what he thinks he showed Seahawks in playoffs Pause

1:57 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling outside Georgia Dome before Seahawks at Falcons

1:47 Pete Carroll says Seahawks are in the middle of run "not end of anything"

1:36 Bobby Wagner in quiet, somewhat testy Seahawks' lockerroom "I hate losing"

1:42 Thomas Rawls: Flag on KPL was a "vital part" of Seahawks' season-ending loss at ATL

1:11 Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' offense after 1Q in ATL: "Story of our season" inconsistency

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

0:36 Unidentified body found at Puyallup River

1:42 Mumps prevention at the mall: Keeping kids safe with free vaccine