John Wall's 25 points, Wizards beat 76ers 109-93

John Wall had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Bradley Beal added 20 points and the Washington Wizards used a second-half spurt to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-93 on Saturday night.
The 76ers had won three straight for the first time in more than three years. They played without rookie star Joel Embiid. He sat out to rest after scoring 24 points Thursday night against Charlotte.
Philadelphia raced to an early 13-point lead, but the Wizards outscored Philadelphia 24-11 in the final minutes of the first half for a 56-all halftime tie. Washington scored seven straight to start the second half and a 10-0 run gave it a 77-62 lead with 3:37 left in the third quarter.
Jahlil Okafor, who hadn't played in the last three games, had a season-high 26 points for the 76ers.
The Wizards have won 11 straight at home.
TIP INS:
76ers: Ben Simmons, the top draft choice last summer, hasn't played thus far because of a stress fracture in his right foot. There's no timetable for his return, but coach Brett Brown says having him travel with the team is a positive.
"Just the team having the ability to talk to him, rub shoulders with him, and share ideas, be on buses, be on planes. I think it's just one other reminder that we're going to get better," Brown said.
Wizards: Wall was fined $15,000 for his part in the postgame tussle with Boston's Jae Crowder on Wednesday night. . Wall was probable with a sprained right wrist. "He is banged up, but he won't use that as an excuse," coach Scott Brooks said. ... F Otto Porter left with a strained right hip late in the third quarter. ... The last 11-game home winning streak was from Nov. 7-Dec. 22, 1965, when the franchise was the Baltimore Bullets.
UP NEXT:
76ers: At Milwaukee on Monday.
Wizards: Host Portland on Monday.
