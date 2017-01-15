Millennials and their short attention spans have the NBA considering rule changes

8:26 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks season ended at ATL, what's next with Kam Chancellor Pause

1:11 Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' offense after 1Q in ATL: "Story of our season" inconsistency

1:36 Bobby Wagner in quiet, somewhat testy Seahawks' lockerroom "I hate losing"

1:42 Thomas Rawls: Flag on KPL was a "vital part" of Seahawks' season-ending loss at ATL

2:31 Russell Wilson after Seahawks' season ends in ATL: "We still believe"

4:00 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Bills FG, kicker's wife's anger at him

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

2:13 Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's health, Seahawks playing at Patriots

0:36 Unidentified body found at Puyallup River