January 15, 2017 5:34 PM

Women's Top 25 Capsules

The Associated Press
LAWRENCE, Kan.

Kalani Brown scored 16 points, Nina Davis added 15 and No. 2 Baylor throttled Kansas 92-43 on Sunday.

The Lady Bears (17-2, 6-0 Big 12) ran out to a 10-0 lead in the first four minutes and were up by 23 at halftime. Baylor had seven field goals in the third quarter to just one for Kansas (6-11, 0-6). With a 38-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes, coach Kim Mulkey took out all of her starters.

Jessica Washington scored 15 points for Kansas.

NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 84, LSU 61

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alaina Coates had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and South Carolina again overcame the absence of All-American A'ja Wilson.

Allisha Gray added 21 points, and Bianca Cuevas-Moore had 17 points for South Carolina (15-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference). The Gamecocks have won nine in a row.

Chloe Jackson had 24 points for LSU (14-4, 3-2).

NO. 7 FLORIDA STATE 86, CLEMSON 27

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ama Degbeon scored a career-high 13 points, and Florida State had its biggest winning margin in 26 seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Kai James added 12 points to help the Seminoles (17-2, 5-1) beat Clemson for the 15th straight time. Kobi Thornton led the Tigers (11-7, 0-5) with eight points. They have lost 38 straight against ACC competition.

NO. 9 LOUISVILLE 63, NO. 14 MIAMI 59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mariya Moore scored 24 points to lead Louisville.

Briahanna Jackson added 11 points, and Myisha Hines-Allen had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (16-4, 4-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference).

Adrienne Motley had 13 points for the Hurricanes (14-4, 3-3).

NO. 10 OREGON STATE 74, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 60

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kolbie Orum scored 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Oregon State.

Orum also had nine rebounds for the Beavers (16-2, 5-1 Pac-12). Maria Gulich added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Oregon State rebounded from a 66-56 loss to No. 17 UCLA on Friday night that snapped its 12-game winning streak. Sadie Edwards had 17 points for USC (10-7, 1-5).

NO. 11 OHIO STATE 61, PURDUE 56

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Stephanie Mavunga scored eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and Ohio State overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Purdue.

Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points on 3-of-17 shooting for Ohio State (15-5, 5-1 Big Ten). Ashley Morrissette had 13 points and five assists for Purdue (12-7, 3-2).

NO. 23 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 55, NO. 12 DUKE 52

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dominique Wilson scored 16 points, Chelsea Nelson had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina State beat Duke.

N.C. State (14-5, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three straight against Duke for the first time since 1996. Oderah Chidom and Rebecca Greenwell each scored 11 points for Duke (15-3, 3-2).

NO. 13 STANFORD 84, COLORADO 70

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Karlie Samuelson scored 20 points, Brittany McPhee added 18 and Stanford made nine straight shots in the third quarter to pull away.

The Cardinal (15-3, 5-1 Pac-12) trailed 42-41 and missed their first two shots of the third quarter before pulling away for a 69-60 lead. Kennedy Leonard made five 3s and scored 22 points for Colorado (11-6, 1-5).

NO. 17 UCLA 79, OREGON 63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Monique Billings scored a career-high 30 points and had 14 rebounds and six steals to lead UCLA to its 22nd straight home victory.

The Bruins (13-4, 4-2 Pac 12) are tied with South Dakota for the fourth-longest active home streak behind UConn's 57. Freshman Ruthy Hebard led Oregon (12-6, 2-4) with a career-best 29 points.

NO. 21 DEPAUL 85, XAVIER 69

CHICAGO (AP) — Brooke Schulte had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and DePaul won its 10th straight game to improve to 8-0 in the Big East for the first time

Jacqui Grant added 17 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Blue Demons (16-4). Raeshaun Gaffney led Xavier (10-8, 2-5) with 22 points.

UTAH 63, NO. 24 CALIFORNIA 57

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malia Nawahine and Emily Potter each scored 15 points for Utah.

The Utes (13-4, 2-4 Pac-12) never trailed, slowly building the lead to 12 points on a layup by Nawahine with 4:30 to play. Kristine Anigwe led Cal (14-4, 2-4) with 22 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks.

