Sports

January 15, 2017 5:34 PM

No. 10 Oregon State women beat Southern Cal 74-60

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Kolbie Orum scored 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting to help No. 10 Oregon State beat Southern California 74-60 on Sunday.

Orum also had nine rebounds for the Beavers (16-2, 5-1 Pac-12). Maria Gulich added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Breanna Brown and Mikayla Pivec each had 10 points.

Oregon State rebounded from a 66-56 loss to No. 17 UCLA on Friday night that snapped its 12-game winning streak. The Beavers outscored the Trojans 24-11 in the third quarter to take a 58-38 lead.

"I love our effort," Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. "We got to play everybody today, and I was looking for a chance to do that. I thought this was a great team win. We executed well today, and got better as the game went along. I'm excited to be 5-1 (in the Pac-12) right now, going back home with great momentum. I'm really pleased with where we're at. We're playing some really good basketball."

Sadie Edwards had 17 points for USC (10-7, 1-5), and Courtney Jaco added 13. The Trojans have lost five straight.

"Oregon State's half-court offense is just relentless," Trojans coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke said. "They do a great job executing for 40 minutes and keeping the pressure on the defense to stop them. I thought we were inconsistent in our defensive effort and inconsistent in our offensive shot selection. When you play such a great team like Oregon State, you've got to be better. You almost have to play a perfect game, even at home, where you're getting stops and then you're executing on the offensive end of the floor."

TIP INS

Oregon State: The Beavers have won six straight against the Trojans, including a matchup last year in the Pac-12 Tournament. USC's last win in the series came in the 2014 Pac-12 title game.

Southern California: The Trojans shot 35.8 percent (24 of 67) from the field and 58.3 percent (7 of 12) on free throws.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Utah on Friday night.

Southern California: Hosts UCLA on Wednesday night.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks season ended at ATL, what's next with Kam Chancellor

View more video

Sports Videos