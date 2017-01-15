Top 25 Capsules

8:26 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks season ended at ATL, what's next with Kam Chancellor Pause

1:11 Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' offense after 1Q in ATL: "Story of our season" inconsistency

1:40 Paul Richardson on what he thinks he showed Seahawks in playoffs

1:42 Thomas Rawls: Flag on KPL was a "vital part" of Seahawks' season-ending loss at ATL

1:57 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling outside Georgia Dome before Seahawks at Falcons

1:36 Bobby Wagner in quiet, somewhat testy Seahawks' lockerroom "I hate losing"

2:30 Seahawks' Michael Bennett, wearing sack-dance 'Two Pumps Only' shirt, on pal Cliff Avril, more

1:50 Doug Baldwin praising Russell Wilson for his TD catches after win over Patriots

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise