Packers-Falcons, Steelers-Patriots for Super Bowl berths

4:25 Thomas Rawls reflects on season during locker cleanout Sunday Pause

8:26 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks season ended at ATL, what's next with Kam Chancellor

1:47 Pete Carroll says Seahawks are in the middle of run "not end of anything"

1:11 Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' offense after 1Q in ATL: "Story of our season" inconsistency

2:31 Russell Wilson after Seahawks' season ends in ATL: "We still believe"

1:42 Thomas Rawls: Flag on KPL was a "vital part" of Seahawks' season-ending loss at ATL

1:36 Bobby Wagner in quiet, somewhat testy Seahawks' lockerroom "I hate losing"

1:40 Paul Richardson on what he thinks he showed Seahawks in playoffs

0:36 Unidentified body found at Puyallup River