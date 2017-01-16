Arkansas tabs Rhoads as new defensive coordinator

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason Pause

8:26 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks season ended at ATL, what's next with Kam Chancellor

1:26 MLK Day education rally draws thousands to the Capitol

1:51 Cruising the blues at Mount Bachelor near Bend

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

0:36 Unidentified body found at Puyallup River

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

4:25 Thomas Rawls reflects on season during locker cleanout Sunday

2:07 WATCH: Alex Stuart wins 170-pound title, helps Curtis win team title at Matman