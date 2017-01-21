Sports

January 21, 2017 5:16 PM

Prairie View A&M cruises to 87-72 win over MVSU

The Associated Press
ITTA BENA, Miss.

Troy Thompson scored a career-high 28 points with 10-for-13 shooting to lead Prairie View A&M past Mississippi Valley State for an 87-72 win Saturday.

Shay'rone Jett added a career-best 21 points for Prairie View (6-14, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), Tevin Bellinger had 12 and Zachary Hamilton 11. The Panthers shot 62 percent in the second half and 53 percent overall (29-55) to pick up their third-straight win.

Thompson's 3-pointer with 2:01 left in the first half broke the eighth tie of the game and put the Panthers on top for good, 33-30. Prairie View led 39-31 at the break and continued to pull away over the final 20 minutes, twice stretching the lead to 18.

Mississippi Valley State (2-17, 2-4) got 21 points and 12 rebounds from TaJay Henry. Marcus Romain added 18 points, Isaac Williams had 12 and Darrell Riley finished with 10 points and eight assists.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kentridge coach Bob Sandall discusses rematch win over No. 3 Kentlake

View more video

Sports Videos