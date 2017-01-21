Sports

January 21, 2017 8:36 PM

Braxton, Senglin lead Weber St past Northern Colorado, 74-69

The Associated Press
GREELY, Colo.

Zach Braxton scored 17 points, on 8-of-10 shooting, Jeremy Senglin hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 and Weber State beat Northern Colorado 74-69 on Saturday night.

Cody John added nine points while Dusty Baker, Jordan Dallas and Ryan Richardson scored eight apiece for Weber State (10-7, 5-1 Big Sky).

John made 1 of 2 free throws to cap an 8-0 run that gave the Wildcats the lead, 66-60, for good with 3:58 to play. Jon'te Dotson answered with a 3-pointer before the teams traded layups and Weber State led by three with 2:41 remaining.

Two free throws by Baker made it 70-65 25 seconds later, but Jordan Davis hit two foul shots before DJ Miles and Dotson each made 1 of 2 to pull Northern Colorado within one with 19 seconds left. Baker made a pair of free throws to make it 72-69 and, after an offensive foul, John hit two more to cap the scoring.

Davis led Northern Colorado (7-12, 3-5) with 21 points, but committed eight turnovers.

Weber State shot 50 percent from the field and scored 23 points off 21 Bears turnovers.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Markelle Fultz discusses Huskies 94-72 loss to Utah.mp4

View more video

Sports Videos