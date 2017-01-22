Sports

January 22, 2017 5:41 PM

Lady Vols breeze 91-63 to hand Vandy its 9th straight loss

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Diamond DeShields scored 23 points as Tennessee trounced Vanderbilt 91-63 on Sunday to hand the Commodores their ninth consecutive loss.

Vanderbilt (10-10, 0-7 SEC) has never beaten Tennessee in Knoxville. The Lady Volunteers (12-7, 3-3) now own a 32-0 home record against the Commodores.

Tennessee outscored Vanderbilt 30-12 in the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Vols had built a 56-29 advantage by halftime.

Alexa Middleton had 19 points and seven assists for the Lady Vols. Jaime Nared had 17 points. Mercedes Russell shot 7 of 8 from the floor to finish with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Marqu'es Webb and Erin Whalen each scored 13 points for Vanderbilt. Kayla Overbeck added 12 points.

