Mavs release Jackson from 10-day contract, sign Ferrell

The Mavericks have released Pierre Jackson from his 10-day contract and replaced the former Baylor guard by signing rookie Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day deal.
Ferrell, who spent four seasons at Indiana before getting bypassed in last year's NBA draft, was waived by Brooklyn in December after averaging 5.4 points and 1.7 assists in 10 games.
The 23-year-old Ferrell was most recently with the Long Island Nets of the NBA Development League, averaging 18.7 points and 5.8 assists in 18 games.
Jackson was on his second 10-day contract with Dallas after originally signing Dec. 27 and getting waived less than two weeks later. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.1 assists in nine games.
The Mavericks also recalled guard-forward Nicolas Brussino from the Texas Legends of the D-League.
