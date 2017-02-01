Hannahs leads hot-shooting Arkansas past Alabama, 87-68

Dusty Hannahs scored 19 points in 16 minutes of action off the bench as Arkansas matched its best start to the season in the last 19 years with an 87-68 win over Alabama on Wednesday night.
Jaylen Barford added 13 points — all in the second half — for the Razorbacks (17-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference), who equaled the 22-game start to the season of the 2014-15 team that went on to win 27 games and finish second in the SEC.
Hannahs was 7-of-9 shooting, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, while Moses Kingsley finished 11 of 12 on free throws with 15 points for Arkansas.
Dazon Ingram scored 14 points to lead the Crimson Tide (13-8, 6-3), which has now lost nine of its last 10 games in Bud Walton Arena, while Braxton Key added 12 and Ar'Mond Davis 10 in the loss.
Alabama entered the game last in the SEC in scoring (69.1 points per game), and those offensive challenges continued in a first half in which it shot only 40 percent (10 of 25) and trailed 35-27 at halftime.
The Crimson Tide led in the early going, aided by Arkansas hitting only two of its first 11 shots, but the Razorbacks used a 21-6 run to go up 28-17 and never trailed again.
Manuale Watkins scored all 10 of his points in the first half for Arkansas, matching his season high, while Daryl Macon also finished in double figures with 12 points for the Razorbacks.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama: The Crimson Tide entered the game having won four of its last five games, including road wins at LSU and Georgia. However, Alabama was outmatched on Wednesday night — committing 18 turnovers that led to 28 points for Arkansas.
Arkansas: The win continues the longest current winning streak in the SEC for the Razorbacks, who have won five straight league games. Arkansas suffered a humiliating 99-71 loss at Oklahoma State in nonconference action on Saturday, but it rejuvenated its NCAA Tournament hopes with Wednesday's blowout win.
UP NEXT
Alabama: Returns home to host Auburn on Saturday.
Arkansas: Razorbacks are at Missouri on Saturday.
Comments