Brunson helps No. 4 Villanova hold off Providence 66-57

Jalen Brunson scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 4 Villanova held off Providence 66-57 on Wednesday night to sweep the season series from the Friars.
Josh Hart added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (21-2, 8-2 Big East), who led by as many as 13 points in the second half before Providence turned up its defensive pressure and made a late run.
A long 3-pointer by Providence freshman Alpha Diallo cut the deficit to 59-57 with just more than two minutes left and brought the crowd to its feet.
The Friars had a chance to get closer after Brunson was called for traveling with just under a minute remaining and the Wildcats up by four. But the sophomore guard stole the ball on the other end and completed a three-point play that put the game out of reach.
