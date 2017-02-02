Sports

February 2, 2017 6:28 PM

Hofstra holds off Delaware 73-65 behind Wright-Foreman

The Associated Press
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored 22 points and Hunter Sabety had career highs of 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Hofstra past Delaware 73-65 on Thursday night.

Hofstra (11-13, 3-8 Colonial Athletic Association), trailing 35-24 at the half, had a 33-11 run to start the second half and took the lead for good, 46-44, on Sabety's dunk with 14 minutes remaining. Brian Bernardi and Wright-Foreman got the run going with back-to-back 3s out of the break.

Chivarsky Corbett's 3-point play brought Delaware to within 63-60 with 4:27 left but Hofstra scored the next four and then had another six after another Corbett 3-point play.

Delaware was 28 for 65 from the field but just 4 for 19 from 3-point range. Hostra was 22-for-55 shooting, made nine 3s and 15 more points from the line.

Ryan Daly led Delaware (9-15, 2-9) with 15 points seven rebounds, and Darian Bryant had 11 points.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class

View more video

Sports Videos