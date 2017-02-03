Brendan Steele, Byeong Hun An share Phoenix Open lead

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class Pause

2:30 Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County

1:11 Trestle work will cause short-term disruption for Sounder riders

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary